Derby schools leadership surprised Derby Middle School teacher Jennifer Morris and Cooper Elementary teacher Kara Whitfield with the news that they were selected as the district’s nominees for the Horizon Award.
The award offers Kansas school districts an opportunity to honor exemplary first-year teachers. Sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education, the program recognizes and rewards teachers who have served as “outstanding representatives of excellent teaching.”
The nominees will complete an application by October, and winners will receive special recognition in February during a state education conference in Topeka.
First photo, left to right: DMS Principal Clint Shipley, Superintendent Heather Bohaty, Morris, and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder.
Second photo, left to right: Bohaty, Whitfield, Cooper Principal Rachel Eastman, and Moeder.