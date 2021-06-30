Derby_logo
All nine Derby elementary schools and Derby High School were recognized as distinguished schools in the Project Lead the Way program.

PLTW Distinguished Program Recognition celebrates districts and schools committed to helping students own their education by increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs.

By receiving this recognition, it is noted that these schools empower students to unlock their potential by developing the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom.

