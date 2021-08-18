A new program this year allows Derby parents and students to see breakfast and lunch menu information online or through an app.
The program, called “MealViewer,” provides daily meal choices online, along with allergen information, nutritional information, the option to flag a student’s favorite meals, feedback opportunities and more.
MealViewer is accessible at www.derbyschools.com by clicking the fork and knife circle icon from the homepage. To download the app, visit https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/USD260.