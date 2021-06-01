Derby Public Schools is moving forward with a new pilot security program to keep track of not only buses, but student bus riders as well.
Members of the Derby Board of Education heard about the pilot program at their regular meeting on May 24.
Burke Jones, director of operations, said the GPS security system will enable the district to monitor bus drivers on their route, track student bus riders and ensure that each student is on the correct bus. Parents will also be able to track their students who ride the bus and receive notifications about their bus rides.
The district is initially rolling the program out on five buses across a variety of grade levels, costing about $19,750. Funds will come out of the district’s capital outlay budget.
“This is currently just a pilot program, so all this functionality will be rolled out once we have the system fully operational in the five test routes and buses we are installing it on,” Jones said in an email to the Informer.
Jones recommended the district adopt a system called “Transportant,” a Kansas City-based company which he said is used by other districts in the area. It is a complete camera system, GPS system and passenger-tracking system.
Under the system, bus riders will swipe on and off the bus, creating a record of who enters and exits the bus and at what times. As each child swipes onto the bus, bus drivers will see their photo on a screen to ensure the child is on the right bus.
“Right now, a bus driver has a piece of paper that has his roster on it. That’s just who’s assigned to that bus,” said Transportation Supervisor Randall Collins. “We don’t know who’s exactly on there. If a parent calls up and asks if their student got on the bus today, we have to call that driver on the radio, he has to shout out to the bus, and if they hear them acknowledge it.”
The six-camera system also gives a 360-degree view inside the bus. The GPS system provides turn-by-turn directions for each route, and the bus can be tracked live by a supervisor.
Parents will also be able to download an app through the system, which alerts them when their student is three stops away from their bus stop.
The district uses a system called “Versatrans” for bus routing software, Jones said, but it does not currently support navigation, inside cameras or live bus-rider tracking.
Jones said he wanted to share information on the pilot program with the school board so the district could “fully vet the system before making a full purchase across our fleet.”
The pilot program is expected to be complete in early 2022, Jones said, at which time he plans to take a recommendation to the school board for a vote.
Jones said installation is expected in August, with plans for the five pilot buses to be utilizing the system by late September. The parent app would roll out in late 2021 or early 2022.