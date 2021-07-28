With the 2021-2022 school year just weeks away, Derby Public Schools is hosting back-to-school nights to help students and parents ease into a new semester.
The events will allow students and parents to meet teachers, take photos, drop off school supplies and learn about their schools and various activities.
Back-to-school night for elementary students will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at each school.
The middle schools will host a back-to-school night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9.
The high school will host a back-to-school night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.