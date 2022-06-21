Insurance renewal proposals for the Derby school district indicate an increase of more than $307,000 on premiums for the coming school year.
District Director of Finance John Regier said the property and casualty increase comes to an additional $186,663 over the premium paid for the 2021-22 school year. Regier outlined some of the reasons for the increase at the June 13 school board meeting.
One of the main reasons was because of the completion of the new bond projects, coverage needed to be increased to around $60 million. He also reported the market for insurance trended at a 22 percent increase due to losses in the region. Increase in property values and losses in the district being higher than previous years contributed to the increase as well.
Kansas Educational Risk Management Services (KERMP) has recently partnered with the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) as their recommended partner for property insurance carriers for all of KASB’s members. The Derby school district is a member.
Regier indicated the group is expected to expand over the next few years as the market continues to harden, and many of the companies who have provided property insurance in the past are pulling out of the market.
The district’s workers’ compensation coverage also increased by an additional $121,016 over the previous school year’s premium. Regier said the district’s three-year loss ratio this year was 40 points higher than the standard. The district has changed Workers’ Compensation three times in the last three years.
First Dakota Indemnity Company is the proposed carrier for the district workers’ compensation insurance. The workers’ compensation premium in the 2021-2022 school year was $269,193 and would go to $390,209 for the coming year. The property and casualty premium was $542,471 in the previous year and would go to $729,134 in the coming year.
Funds were set aside in the 2022-2023 general fund increase to account for this cost. The board is expected to approve the premium costs at the next board of education meeting.