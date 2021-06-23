The curriculum department at Derby Public Schools has so far received $2,663,135 in grants throughout the 2020-2021 school year, a district official shared at the school board’s meeting on June 14.
Holly Putnam-Jackson detailed the total grant amounts the district has received in the last two school years. Compared to last year, the district has seen an increase of nearly $670,000 in grant funding. Grants received so far in 2020-2021 are as follows:
• AmeriCorps renewal – $917,554 (year 1 of 3)
• Early Childhood Block Grant – $85,800 (20 students)
• MCASP-II (military) – $360,000 (year 3 of 5)
• Broadband Partnership Adoption Grants – $1,278,000
• STEMKAMP – $21,781
The district is also awaiting the receipt of $346,065 over five years from MCASP-I grants and $74,586 from the National Science Foundation’s computer science for all grant with WSU.