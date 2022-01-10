Derby Public Schools recently received support to help keep students warm through the winter months. Mike Helmer, President and CEO of Aircraft Commercial Enterprises, Inc. (A.C.E.), recently donated $5,000 to the district to provide coats, gloves and hats to students in need. The donation will help fulfill a need for many district students. Pictured from left to right are members of Mike’s family - Colton Helmer (Midwest Regional Sales Manager at A.C.E.), Jenny Ramsey (Human Resources Assistant at Derby Public Schools) and Sean Bailey (Pre-print Manager at A.C.E.) – with the items purchased.
Derby schools gets ACE support for students
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
