ACE Donation
COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Derby Public Schools recently received support to help keep students warm through the winter months. Mike Helmer, President and CEO of Aircraft Commercial Enterprises, Inc. (A.C.E.), recently donated $5,000 to the district to provide coats, gloves and hats to students in need. The donation will help fulfill a need for many district students. Pictured from left to right are members of Mikes family - Colton Helmer (Midwest Regional Sales Manager at A.C.E.), Jenny Ramsey (Human Resources Assistant at Derby Public Schools) and Sean Bailey (Pre-print Manager at A.C.E.) – with the items purchased.

