After input, discussion and reviewing data with the Gating Criteria Committee Tuesday afternoon, Derby Public Schools has moved into the orange level as outlined in the gating criteria procedures set earlier this fall.
Grades Early Childhood through 5 will continue in-person learning, while grades 6-12 will move to remote learning for the weeks of November 16-24.
For grades 6-12 schools will provide follow-up information about remote learning by the end of this week. Free meals are available to remote students, please see order details on the school district website.
Positive case and quarantine data will be reviewed again on November 25 at 9:00 a.m. to determine modes of learning from November 30 until Winter Break.
If students or staff are not feeling well, district officials advise that you please stay home. For questions on when a student/staff should come to school or work, more information is available at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/
School district officials said they will continue to monitor the numbers and will review data again on November 25 to make adjustments to modes of learning as needed.
If students need Wi-Fi support, please visit www.derbyschools.com/returntolearn. This link also has more information, COVID-19 resources and Frequently Asked Questions.