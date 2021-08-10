With the return of school on Wednesday, Derby Public Schools is exploring a program to allow students and staff an alternative to the standard COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
Under the program, students and staff who are identified as close contacts would be able to choose to take an on-site antigen test each morning before school for a set period of time rather than enter quarantine. Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the potential testing program at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Aug. 2.
“There [were] concerns about kids being out of school when you are a close contact and having to be home for a certain amount of time,” Bohaty said. “This is about choice for families, to be able to choose. There are really different options for families [based on] what they feel most comfortable with.”
Close contacts who took part in the new option would continue to be able to attend school as long as they remained asymptomatic and maintained consistent negative test results through day eight. Those who tested positive during the testing period would have to leave school immediately and quarantine per local health guidelines.
If the Kansas Department of Health and Environment approves the district for the program, it would fund the new on-site testing through an amount of grant money that is yet to be determined.
It’s not clear when the testing program could be up and running if the district is approved for the grant. The district has submitted a proposal to KDHE but is awaiting final approval.
If approved, the district would then have to hire staff to accommodate the new testing program, based on the amount of money it receives. The district plans to set up testing facilities on either side of its boundaries.
It appears, however, that the program will not be operational on the first day of school at this point. Until the new testing program is running, the district will default to the standard quarantine protocol to which patrons have become accustomed in the last two years.
When identified as a close contact, students and staff are asked to self-quarantine at home. They can undergo a PCR test on day six or later.
With a PCR test, quarantined close contacts can return on day eight without symptoms. Without the test, close contacts can return on day 11 without symptoms.
A close contact who is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is not required to quarantine and can remain in school and school activities as long as they remain asymptomatic for 14 days. A close contact who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months also does not have to quarantine if they can provide a verified, documented positive test result confirmed by the county health department.
Under the testing program, if a potentially exposed student or staff member chooses to undergo daily testing rather than quarantine, they could choose to opt out and enter quarantine instead at any time. The opposite is not true – a close contact who initially chooses to quarantine cannot suddenly decide to switch to testing instead.
Parents would need to fill out a written consent form in order to allow their students to enter the testing program.
The school board voted 6-0 to approve the proposed on-site testing plan and alternate quarantine option. Board member Mark Tillison was absent.
No mask mandate could up high-risk contacts
The CDC issued guidance on July 27 recommending that masks once again be required in certain indoor settings. The guidance includes a recommendation that all students and staff members in public schools mask up, again, regardless of vaccination status.
Despite the new guidance, Derby schools is heading into the new school year with no mask mandate in district facilities.
Masks, however, will be required on school buses. The requirement is not a local one, stemming from the CDC’s federal mask mandate for transit systems.
The district sent an email to parents the morning of Aug. 9 announcing that masks will be required on all school transportation.
“If a parent chooses to not have their child wear a mask per the current federal mandate, parents/guardians must arrange their own transportation to and from school,” Communications Director Katie Carlson told the Informer in an email. “We will have masks available on the bus if a student forgets.”
The district will not enforce social distancing, hand washing or sanitizing, or health screenings for visitors next semester. The school district will still coordinate with the county health department on quarantines and contact tracing within the district.
In order to maintain the structure needed for contact tracing, seating charts will still be required both in classrooms and on school buses. But without a mask mandate, it could complicate contact tracing and, specifically, determining which close contacts are low-risk and which are high-risk.
The Sedgwick County Health Department issued the guidance on low-risk and high-risk close contacts last school year in an effort to mitigate the number of students and staff who had to quarantine after exposure to a positive case.
Nicki Seeley, special services director, said it would be difficult to consistently utilize the low-risk and high-risk close contact distinction this year.
“That’s going to be the tricky part this year, whether or not kids were actually wearing the mask the whole time like they were supposed to,” she said. “Both people wearing masks the whole time is going to be very tricky.”
Under the close contact guidance, if a student is exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 but both parties were properly wearing masks during the interaction, the exposed student is considered a low-risk contact and therefore does not have to quarantine. If either party is unmasked, however, the exposed person must quarantine or enter the new on-site testing protocol once it is up and running.
Carlson said the low-risk and high-risk close contact guidance last year lowered the total number of people who had to quarantine. The district was still enforcing a mask mandate at that time.
“I do not have exact numbers, but this greatly reduced quarantine numbers for students and staff,” she told the Informer.
One school district in Marion, Ark., was forced to quarantine more than 1,093 students and 16 staff members in the first two weeks of school, from July 26 to Aug. 7. There are only about 4,000 students and 400 staff members in the entire district.
Those quarantines arose from 78 positive COVID-19 tests. A state law in Arkansas bans school districts from mandating masks.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story gave the incorrect date for the first day of school. The Informer regrets the error.