Both the Derby Recreation Commission and Derby Public Schools are joining a coalition to protest high gas bills accrued during extreme cold weather in February.
The DRC and USD 260 are joining the natural gas coalition, which includes dozens of organizations in both Kansas and Missouri. The coalition is represented by Overland Park law firm Smithyman and Zakoura. The Derby school board voted to join the coalition at its meeting on May 10, and the DRC’s board of directors voted to join the coalition at its meeting on May 11.
Chris Drum, superintendent of the DRC, said the DRC’s February gas bill from Constellation was “extremely” high compared to what it typically sees. While the DRC initially paid its bill in full to avoid any disruption of service, Drum said he hopes the DRC can recover at least part of the bill through the coalition.
“It’s in the best interest of the DRC to recover a portion of that bill for what we believe, and what our legal counsel believes, is a more fair rate for natural gas,” he said.
The DRC uses gas to heat not only its facilities, but also its indoor pools and the sidewalk outside of the DRC – which helps prevent ice from accumulating at the entrance.
On average, Drum said the DRC pays about $3,000 to $3,500 per month in the winter. Drum said the gas bill was more than $78,000 during the cold snap in February, when temperatures stayed well below freezing for several days and reached -17 degrees Fahrenheit at the most extreme.
Drum also said the DRC typically budgets for gas rates between $3 and $4 per unit. During the cold spell in February, he said those rates spiked to over $600 per unit.
“So that is where the attorneys and the legal counsel are protesting those rates, based on what they felt is a fair rate,” he said. “And a significant part of the charges, this coalition feels, was an unfair rate to charge their clients.”
According to The Wichita Eagle, an anti-profiteering statute in Kansas essentially limits price increases during a disaster to no more than 25% of the price before the emergency. That statute is the legal basis for the coalition.
“It’s something that we take very seriously,” Drum said. “Obviously it’s a significant amount of money, and these are public, taxpayers’ dollars, so we are diligent in protesting this.”
Derby schools is joining the coalition through the Kansas Joint Utilities Management Program (KJUMP), which acts as a natural gas-purchasing cooperative for USD 260 and other school districts in the state. KJUMP aims to pool the natural gas needs of its 175 members to “realize savings and energy costs.”
“The majority of our natural gas usage is to heat our buildings, [but] we do have water heaters that use natural gas as well,” said John Regier, finance director for the district.
Regier said the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) contacted the district about the opportunity to join the coalition.
Like the DRC, the district received a bill much higher than normal during the cold snap in February. During an average winter month, Regier said the district’s gas bill is normally between $35,000 and $50,000.
In February, it was over $200,000, Regier said, or more than $17 per British Thermal Unit (BTU) – a standard unit of measure for gas.
“That was due to additional usage but then also the price of gas skyrocketing during that month,” he said.
The district was presented with three options: pay in full and receive a 5% discount without joining the coalition, join the coalition and pay the maximum fee according to Kansas statute (25% increase compared to the price before the emergency), or pay the bill in full and join the coalition.
The school board selected the second option, choosing to pay the statutory maximum of $4.57 per BTU while joining the coalition to contest the remainder of the fees. Regier said the district is protected from paying any late fees by paying the statutory maximum.
It cost the district $1,400 in enrollment fees to join the coalition. Regier said he does not anticipate any further payments to the law firm representing the gas coalition.