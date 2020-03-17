UPDATE: Tuesday, March 17, 4:41 p.m.
In accordance with a mandate given by Kansas governor Laura Kelly, all K-12 schools will be closing. This is effective immediately. For a statement from Derby superintendent Heather Bohaty, see below.
Stay tuned to derbyinformer.com for more information.
USD 260 currently sits in the middle of its Spring Break, but it has begun taking precautions toward the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The school district announced on Friday, March 13 that all district facilities would be closed for practices and various activities.
During the break, Superintendent Heather Bohaty said custodial staff are the only people permitted inside the buildings. She also said they are awaiting the arrival of electrostatic sprayers, and disinfectants that are being used are approved by the Center of Disease Control (CDC).
“Custodial staff will be making sure that all hard surface and high touch areas in the classrooms, cafeterias and hallways/common areas such as tables, chairs, cabinetry, doorknobs, light switches, etc., are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly,” she added.
When asked about specific contingency plans for classes and lunches, Bohaty said that clarity would be provided in the coming days.
“We are aware that other lingering questions are being asked,” Bohaty said. “As state leaders work to develop a strategic plan moving forward, we have shared with our families and staff that more detailed information and answers to questions will be shared by the end of the week.”
At the request of Governor Laura Kelly, a task force has been built to form a strategic plan for Kansas schools.
The questions being examined include the following:
• How schools can move education online, if necessary, so students can progress toward the end of semester.
• How schools can assist students who do not have access to online tools to finish out the semester, especially those who are set to graduate in May.
• How schools can provide for at-risk students and those who have Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).
• How schools will ensure a continuity of school-based mental health services.
• How schools can assist in providing meals for students who need them.
• What role schools can play in assisting with childcare for essential local and state healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers who live in their counties.
• How schools will assist in efforts to keep children from congregating in community spaces and keep them quarantined in their own homes.
• Educating parents on ways they can help the continuity of education for their children.