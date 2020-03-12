As a precautionary measure Derby Schools has canceled a first-grade visit to Wichita State University. Although there are no known Coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure and no known cases in the local area, the district says student safety is their priority and will proceed with caution with the rapid changes as national organizations, postsecondary institutions, schools, businesses, etc. have made cancellations around the county within the last 24 hours.
At this time, only field trips to local universities are canceled. The district says they will continue to monitor Coronavirus (COVID-19) and reschedule this campus visit for first graders if possible later this semester.