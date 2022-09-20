The Kansas State Department of Education recently announced this year’s recipients of the Civic Advocacy Network awards, with Derby’s Tanglewood Elementary among the schools recognized. Per the honor, the school will receive a banner to be hung in the building.
Schools are graded on six components that gauge civic advocacy to be selected for the award. Tanglewood Principal Amy Steadman citied a project in which the school worked with local assisted living facilities – inviting them in for music programs, visiting the residents, etc. – as a key reason why it received the award.