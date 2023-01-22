DPD Volunteer

 

Derby Public Schools physical therapist Dr. Jennifer Cox recently received the Derby Police Department’s Volunteer of the Year Award for establishing emergency protocols to help students with physical limitations and/or unique needs.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

After Dr. Jennifer Cox, physical therapist for the Derby school district, attended a safety and security in-service training last fall she turned her attention to developing a plan to ensure special needs students and security officers were in sync during emergency situations. 

As a result of her leadership, Cox, known to her co-workers and students as Dr. Jenn, was awarded the 2022 Derby Police Department Volunteer of the Year Award on Jan. 9. The ceremony took place with students and co-workers at Tanglewood Elementary School, the site of the in-service training. 

