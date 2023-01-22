After Dr. Jennifer Cox, physical therapist for the Derby school district, attended a safety and security in-service training last fall she turned her attention to developing a plan to ensure special needs students and security officers were in sync during emergency situations.
As a result of her leadership, Cox, known to her co-workers and students as Dr. Jenn, was awarded the 2022 Derby Police Department Volunteer of the Year Award on Jan. 9. The ceremony took place with students and co-workers at Tanglewood Elementary School, the site of the in-service training.
Cox, one of the district’s two physical therapists, serves students ages 3 to 21 in the schools and Derby Transition Education Center to access their educational environment and participate in their academic programs.
“For example,” she said, “I help students with opening doors, going up and down stairs, and walking across a variety of surfaces and textures – skills that promote functional independence within the safety constraints of their individual needs.”
The fall in-service on hold and lockdown protocols prompted Cox to ask presenter Matt Liston, Derby Safety and Security Officer, about the impact on students with physical limitations or unique needs – for example, would a responding law enforcement officer know how to assist a student who has a range-of-motion limitation on one side?
After further discussions and research with Liston and Derby PD Lt. Derek Dunn, Adopt-A-School Officer at Tanglewood, it was determined no existing protocols existed to address these concerns.
Using a template created by two of her co-workers, and with input from disciplines including speech language, occupational therapy and nursing, Cox created a chart with commonly seen diagnoses in schools, listed the diagnoses’ different signs/symptoms, how those symptoms could potentially impact school performance, and how persons showing those symptoms could potentially impact a crisis intervention.
During classroom and building visits with students, Derby police, Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies, and school resource officers incorporated different gear and visual schedules so students could associate officers with their respective gear and assistance.
“This was beneficial for both the students and the officers as they each become more familiar with what assistance from law enforcement within the various classrooms could look like,” Cox said.
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said the Volunteer of the Year Award “is for someone who really goes above and beyond and helps us during the year.”
“I thought it was excellent,” Lee said of Cox’s work. “It was something we had not thought of. She really took the ball and ran with it.”
Additionally, Cox has volunteered to help with some of the department’s mandatory officer in-service training in 2023.
Cox has an undergraduate degree in nursing and her doctorate in physical therapy from WSU.
“It’s a full-circle moment for me,” Cox said. “I graduated from Derby High School, completed one of my final rotations for physical therapy school at Derby Public Schools eight years ago and, fun fact, one of my clinical instructors on that rotation was the district’s other physical therapist and my colleague for the last seven years, Dr. Sally Lane.”
“Working with students in the school district has been my dream job since the day I started – I get to be a big kid at work while helping my students become successful making progress toward their goals,” Cox enthused.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have even been considered for this award; having won it shows the Derby Police Department recognized our project and the information as important and valuable.”