IMAD May 2023

Emily Carlson (left) and Deshell Clark were recently recognized was May winners of Derby Public Schools' "I Make a Difference" awards.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

At the start of the May 22 Board of Education meeting, district staff recognized the May recipients of Derby Public Schools’ “I Make a Difference” (IMAD) awards – DeShell Clark and Emily Carlson.

Carlson, a previous AmeriCorps member at Park Hill Elementary, was the winner of May’s volunteer IMAD award.

