At the start of the May 22 Board of Education meeting, district staff recognized the May recipients of Derby Public Schools’ “I Make a Difference” (IMAD) awards – DeShell Clark and Emily Carlson.
Carlson, a previous AmeriCorps member at Park Hill Elementary, was the winner of May’s volunteer IMAD award.
During her time as the AmeriCorps member at Park Hill Elementary, Carlson primarily worked with small groups of students focused on reading skills. After she completed the maximum amount of time through the AmeriCorps program, she started volunteering at Park Hill.
Although she has another job, Carlson continues to volunteer three mornings a week at Park Hill. She saw the need for students to receive more time in reading intervention, and she wanted to help. Carlson has volunteered her time and skills all school year to help Park Hill support more students, as she works with groups of students in kindergarten through third grade.
Not only does Carlson volunteer to help with reading intervention, she also volunteers to be a morning greeter for students. She has built strong, lasting relationships with students throughout the years, and they enjoy seeing her in their school. Her drive to learn, grow and support students as they learn to read has greatly benefitted Park Hill students.
“In all interactions with Emily, it is evident that she has a heart for teaching and learning. Emily works hard to leave our corner of the world a brighter, happier place,” said Park Hill Principal Gretchen Pontious. “We appreciate Emily Carlson and all that she has done to make Park Hill Elementary, and Derby Public Schools, a better place.”
This month’s staff winner, DeShell Clark serves as an instructional/technology paraprofessional at Swaney Elementary.
In 2021, the district was awarded a $1 million Military-Connected Student grant that included Swaney Elementary in the plans. Following the announcement, Derby Public Schools MCASP Grant Coordinator Ron Rothe arranged a presentation to Swaney staff to go over the grant and what was planned to be purchased and funded for their school, showed staff the tech items that were available through the grant and shared information about the funds available to provide a stipend and a supplies budget for staff members that wanted to start an after-school STEM club.
A few weeks after the presentation, Clark reached out to Rothe to ask about after-school STEM clubs. Following further discussion, she indicated that she would like to start a Coding Club at Swaney.
Clark sent the registration form to all students. Within a week, she was surprised to see that 95 students signed up. She did not want to turn away any students who had a desire to join, so she came up with the alternative to split the 95 students into two after-school clubs that meet on different days. She also arranged for neighborhood volunteers to come for both of the evenings and recruited an additional teacher from Swaney to help with the clubs.
As part of the planned expense from the grant, sets of coding robots and Virtual Reality viewers were purchased for Swaney. Clark made sure to expose the students in the club to the variety of technology available as part of the Coding Club activities.
During the 2022-23 school year, Clark began to sponsor an after-school Robotics club, which 110 students signed up to attend. She broke the 110 students in half and had one Robotics club of 55 students attend during the first semester of this school year and the second 55 students participating this semester. Again, she recruited the help of an additional teacher and neighborhood volunteers.
In addition to the two clubs, Clark volunteered at the recent District Professional Development Day to show interested teachers how to use coding robots and Virtual Reality viewers to expand the use of these devices to schools that have them.
“It is refreshing to see her making such a difference in the educational life of students at Swaney,” Rothe said.