Board member Mark Tillison has resigned from the Derby Board of Education for unspecified reasons.
The district received notice on Aug. 20.
The school board voted on Sept. 3 not to take applications to fill the vacancy, as an appointee would only have four meetings to attend before new board members are sworn-in in January.
Tillison was elected to the board in 2019 to fill an unexpired, two-year term. Without Tillison, the board has six active members – two more than it needs for quorum.
Elections for the school board will be held on Nov. 2, at which point Tillison’s seat will officially be up for grabs.