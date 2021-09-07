BOE_Mark Tillison_color.jpg (copy)

Former Derby school board member Mark Tillison speaks at a meeting in 2019. The district received notice of his resignation from the board on Aug. 20, 2021.

Board member Mark Tillison has resigned from the Derby Board of Education for unspecified reasons.

The district received notice on Aug. 20.

The school board voted on Sept. 3 not to take applications to fill the vacancy, as an appointee would only have four meetings to attend before new board members are sworn-in in January.

Tillison was elected to the board in 2019 to fill an unexpired, two-year term. Without Tillison, the board has six active members – two more than it needs for quorum. 

Elections for the school board will be held on Nov. 2, at which point Tillison’s seat will officially be up for grabs.

