In a split 4-3 vote at its Aug. 8 meeting, the USD 260 Board of Education rejected the final submission of a five-year strategic plan. The plan was the culmination of months of discussion between Derby community members, students, school officials and board members.
Board members Michael Blankenship, Jennifer Neel, Andy Watkins and Robyn Pearman voted to not accept the plan while Matthew Joyce, Tina Prunier and Pamela Doyle voted in favor of the plan.
Much of the decision for not accepting the plan stemmed from a lack of clarity some members had about various elements. Board members also had concerns regarding how certain elements would be measured and defined – such as culture, diversity and inclusion, among other things.
Board President Michael Blankenship spoke about the feedback that board members had given after the first review of the plan during a previous board meeting. He felt it would be an uphill battle to work together and to compromise.
“I felt like many from the committee did not show a willingness to compromise between the committee and the board,” he said.
Blankenship said he only picked out a couple of things that he felt were important to change. He said his intention was not to change everything about the plan and felt that wouldn’t be working well together.
One of the alterations Blankenship suggested is changing the word diversity to unity. Blankenship said rather than focusing on differences, involved parties should seek to find things that unite the district.
“If we as a district, if we as a country keep going down the road of everything that makes us different, how are we ever going to unite?” Blankenship asked.
Board member Jennifer Neel asked for clarification under the area of personnel that talked about auditing diversity of hiring and enrollment, discipline data related to race, gender, ethnicity and other cultural indicators.
“How do we do that without discriminating? That in itself sounds like discrimination. I mean, don’t we want to hire the most qualified individual?” Neel asked.
“If we are measuring our success with an audit of this – this looks like trouble. Because now we’re going to measure it, now we’re going to focus on it” she said.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Derby Public Schools Becky Moeder said the district is currently required to report to the state on disproportionality.
“We are looking at disabilities, ethnicity, all of those things. We are going to look at it as part of our strategic plan. What we were looking at on the personnel committee is making sure we don’t have unconscious bias in our hiring processes” Moeder explained.
Max McGee of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the company overseeing the development process of the strategic plan, defined it more as having the proportionality between the teachers the district is hiring and the student population.
“The Ideal aspiration was to have a proportionality between African American teachers, African American students, Latino teachers and Latino students and so on, to try to reach proportionality,” McGee said.
Blankenship said what he was getting from this is we feel that our staff doesn’t reflect the diversity of our students, “Is that correct?”
McGee confirmed that was the case.
“If we only have a certain number of people apply we may not hit that measurement; the goal is going to say that we failed. What are we going to tell people in that situation? What If you have multiple apply and they all have the same qualifications?” Blankenship replied.
Moeder said the district didn’t know what the proportionality looks like right now.
“I think some people might be surprised with our proportionality. I don’t know. Your question on how do we do that would be the work of the committee,” Moeder said.
Board Member Andy Watkins, who served on the Culture Committee, said he was excited the committee was trying to find ways to get people together and talk.
“That’s where I thought we were headed, but there was a little bit of change in trajectory to what culture means. I think if you ask people what culture means you might get a variety of answers,” Watkins said.
Watkins also felt providing some definition of diversity and inclusion, and figuring out what they mean in this context, would be helpful.
Board Member Tina Prunier said she didn’t understand why these are such hot button topics.
“These words have been around long before political gain, political whatever. I think as people, we should all strive to have that understanding in our own abilities to look at this stuff,” she said.
Blankenship also expressed concern in the area of academic achievement and felt more attention needed to be put on students who have fallen behind.
“I think a lot of students are behind because of the pandemic. I think we have a lot of ground to make up,” he said.
Blankenship referenced recent beginning, middle and year-end data the board had seen indicating there were a lot of younger students behind.
Both Blankenship and Watkins indicated that there was still some work to do on the strategic plan.
Most board members agreed that surveys to track progress and results in several areas were necessary. Board member Matthew Joyce made a motion to accept the proposed strategic plan with the addition of implementing survey plans. The motion failed.