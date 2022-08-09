In a split 4-3 vote at its Aug. 8 meeting, the USD 260 Board of Education rejected the final submission of a five-year strategic plan. The plan was the culmination of months of discussion between Derby community members, students, school officials and board members.

Board members Michael Blankenship, Jennifer Neel, Andy Watkins and Robyn Pearman voted to not accept the plan while Matthew Joyce, Tina Prunier and Pamela Doyle voted in favor of the plan. 

