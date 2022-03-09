After hearing concerns from Derby school board President Michael Blankenship on how the remaining school bond funds are to be spent, the Derby Board of Education approved allowing district officials to move forward with the next phase of project planning.
Burke Jones, Director of Operations for the school district, had previously proposed three different projects of which the additional $2 million in remaining funds could be devoted to. Approximately $1 million would go toward the construction of a Derby High School administrative addition, approximately $600,000 toward new ceiling and lighting at El Paso Elementary and approximately $400,000 for ceiling and lighting at Derby High School.
Lighting projects are expected to be completed this summer and the new high school administrative addition would start in August or September. Jones asked the board for approval in allowing district officials and the contractor to move forward with the next steps for the projects.
Blankenship said he felt that there may be other needs the district could have outside of the high school administrative addition and wasn’t sure it was necessarily the right thing the funds could go to. He said grouping these items together doesn’t allow for discussion on them individually or for other potential needs the money could be used for.
In the event decisions couldn’t be made on what other areas to use the funds for, he also suggested another alternative.
“I think I would like to pursue refunding that [money] to get rid of that debt payment and move on from that bond,” Blankenship said.
Jones said that the administrative addition was something that patrons in the district were told would be done from the bond money. Based on the size of the project, he said it wasn’t something they could do out of capital outlay funds.
Blankenship said he was in support of the lighting projects and that he wants to use the bond money in a way that was going to impact students the most. He suggested taking some of the administrative addition funds and using them to do more of the high school lighting that is already needed, instead of just a couple of areas.
“I don’t want to say no to the vote because that is going to make me look like I’m not in support of this lighting. I just wish we had them split up a little bit,” he said.
The board approved officials moving on with all three projects in a 6 to 1 vote, with Blankenship being the only no vote.