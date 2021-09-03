A new masking protocol at Derby Public Schools means specific schools and departments in the district will have to mask up when 6% or more of their students and staff are absent due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The Derby Board of Education approved the new masking criteria at a special meeting on Sept. 3.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty proposed the new masking criteria because of an uptick in cases and quarantines when compared to last year. She said the spread of the virus has created extra workloads for some staff and created issues with staffing and substitute coverage, most notably at Derby Middle School.
“We need an environment in which kids are able to learn,” Bohaty said. “And right now, we have seen, with the increase of numbers, some challenges in some of our buildings.”
Under the protocol, the district will add a red, yellow and green distinction to each school, building and department based on the percentage of each entity that is absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 or having to quarantine.
Masks will be required at a given department or building when it is in the “red,” meaning 6% or more of its students and staff are absent due to positive cases and quarantines. While in “green” (zero to 1.99%), masks will be optional. In “yellow” (2 to 5.99%), masks will be strongly encouraged.
Determinations will be made weekly. The district will determine each school and department’s color on Fridays, communicate the results to staff and families, and post the information on the district website.
Each school or department will run in that color for the week starting Monday. The only exception is that when a school first moves into red, the district will require masks for a two-week period and then re-evaluate each week thereafter.
The district will also bring back its COVID-19 dashboard, posting a weekly update on the “COVID-19 Information” section of the district’s website. Updates will be posted Friday afternoon, reflecting that week’s information as of noon Friday.
Any school or building that moves into red will be notified via Skylert.
At the meeting, the district provided a snapshot of its weekly student and staff cases and quarantines, starting from Aug. 11. The latest weekly snapshot indicates the district had 125 student cases, 16 staff cases and 292 people in quarantine as of noon on Sept. 3.
The majority of the student cases from that crop are concentrated at Derby High School and the middle schools, accounting for 72 in total. Staff cases from the data set are spread across the district, with the highest total for any one school being four at Swaney Elementary School.
Quarantines appear to be most heavily impacting DMS, DHS and El Paso Elementary School, which account for more than half of the total quarantines at 95, 59 and 31 respectively.
Considering the district is struggling to find some of the necessary staff for its on-site testing program, Bohaty expressed concerns that the testing system would not be sustainable with the current rates of positive cases and close-contacts.
“We have a concern here [for] things and how they’re going,” she said. “If the numbers keep going how they are, you’re going to have everyone everywhere having to test just to try and keep kids in school."
The school board approved the new protocol 4-2. Board President Andy Watkins and member Justin Kippenberger were opposed.
Kippenberger questioned the use of masks as a means to prevent high quarantine numbers. The county issues quarantine notices based on contact tracing information provided by the school district.
“What we’re trying to do is mask people so we don’t have to quarantine people, and I haven’t seen good guidance that says that’s a good idea,” Kippenberger said.
Board member Matthew Joyce supported the motion, saying he liked that it gave each school a “way out” by reversing the mask mandate once the school's quarantine and case numbers are under control.
“It’s not going to be the full year, hopefully their numbers keep coming down,” he said. “Once we get those numbers [down], get more staff, everything else – you’re going to see everything tailor down a lot smaller within a month or so.”
Just under a dozen patrons spoke in public forum at the meeting, with all but one opposed to the proposed criteria.
Based on the current status of cases and quarantines, the following schools and departments will require masks for at least two weeks starting Sept. 7:
- Swaney Elementary School
- El Paso Elementary School
- Derby Middle School