The Derby Board of Education approved a request at its March 8 meeting to allocate bond funds to remodel the oldest kitchen in the school district.
The district will allocate $80,000 in remaining bond funds to remodel the kitchen at Derby Middle School – the first of the district’s projects utilizing unspent bond money in the master budget.
Burke Jones, director of operations, said the district had originally budgeted for new equipment at the kitchen but upon further inspection, the district determined that more extensive work was needed to renovate the kitchen.
Jones said the renovation would address workflow and safety concerns at the kitchen.