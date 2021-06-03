Derby Public Schools will ease COVID-19 restrictions throughout summer operations, including a discontinuation of the mask mandate.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty recommended guidelines for the district’s summer safety and logistics plan on June 1 at the Derby Board of Education’s special meeting. Bohaty said the plan was developed in consultation with local physicians, the Sedgwick County Health Department, and CDC guidelines.
“Right now, there are no current mandates in Sedgwick County for mask-wearing,” she said. “[Local physicians] are feeling comfortable with the recommendations that we have on here.”
The plan will be used for summer school, camps and other limited activities at the district this summer.
Under the guidelines, masks will be optional for students, staff and visitors starting June 2; frequent hand washing and sanitizing will be highly encouraged, but not explicitly required; the district will not maintain its weekly COVID-19 dashboard but will communicate about close contacts with the county health department; cafeteria seating will return to normal; visitors will be allowed without health screening questions and temperature checks; and field trips will return in compliance with each field trip site’s COVID-19 protocols.
Seating charts will still be required in transportation and classrooms, but masks will be optional in both settings. The district will continue following the local health department guidelines on quarantines and close contacts, and high levels of sanitation will also continue at school buildings.
“We do still need to abide by the current local health department guidelines regarding quarantines,” she said. “Removing masks, what that means is obviously, if they’re a close contact and we have positive cases, we still need to follow that guidance for the time being.”
Current Sedgwick County quarantine guidelines say that a high-risk close contact must undergo standard quarantine procedure if they and/or the person who tested positive were unmasked.
This logistics plan is only for the summer, not the 2021-2022 school year, though it is possible many of these guidelines will carry over. Bohaty said she plans to present to the school board a set of district operations and guidance for next school year in July.
Bohaty also asked that the school board approve paying out all staff for their vacation days who have accrued more than 25 days for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school board approved the summer COVID-19 protocols and vacation payout with a vote of 6-0. Board member Mark Tillison was absent.