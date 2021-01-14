Absestos - transportation building

The Derby Board of Education approved a bid at its Jan. 11 meeting for an asbestos remediation project at the district’s transportation building, 120 N. Westview Dr. The building and its parking lot house the district’s fleet of buses and other vehicles. 

 DANIEL CAUDILL/INFORMER

The Derby Board of Education unanimously approved a bid Jan. 11 for the planned asbestos remediation project at the districts transportation building, 120 N. Westview Dr. 

Director of Operations Burke Jones said the district received one bid of $208,243 on the project after opening up for bids Jan. 4. 

The remediation project will remove asbestos from the insulation in the building’s exterior walls. 

Of the cost, $125,000 will come from bond funds allocated for the transportation building, and the remaining $83,243 will be covered by capital outlay funds designated for asbestos remediation. 

The project is scheduled to take place in two phases, each covering about 5,000 square feet. Phase 1 will cover the east and south exterior walls and will wrap up in March. Phase 2 will cover the west and north exterior walls and is set to be complete by April.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags