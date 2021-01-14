The Derby Board of Education unanimously approved a bid Jan. 11 for the planned asbestos remediation project at the district’s transportation building, 120 N. Westview Dr.
Director of Operations Burke Jones said the district received one bid of $208,243 on the project after opening up for bids Jan. 4.
The remediation project will remove asbestos from the insulation in the building’s exterior walls.
Of the cost, $125,000 will come from bond funds allocated for the transportation building, and the remaining $83,243 will be covered by capital outlay funds designated for asbestos remediation.
The project is scheduled to take place in two phases, each covering about 5,000 square feet. Phase 1 will cover the east and south exterior walls and will wrap up in March. Phase 2 will cover the west and north exterior walls and is set to be complete by April.