The Derby Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Aug. 3 at the USD 260 Administrative Center, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
The meeting's agenda includes a proposal to add a red, yellow and green distinction to each school, building and department based on the percentage of each entity that is absent due to testing positive for COVID-19 or having to quarantine.
If the proposal is approved, masks would be required in a given department or building when in the "red."
Determinations would be made weekly. Pending board approval, the determination would be made on Friday and communicated to staff and families as well as posted on the district website.
Each school or department would run in that color for the week starting Monday. The only exception would be when a school first moves into red, the district would recommend masks be required for a two-week period and then re-evaluated each week thereafter.
Starting Friday, September 3, after the Special Board of Education meeting, a weekly COVID-19 dashboard will be posted on the district's COVID-19 information section at www.derbyschools.com. It will be posted in the afternoon and reflect that week’s information as of noon on that Friday.
Any school or building that moves into red would be notified via Skylert.
Download the BOE's full agenda for Sept. 3 below: