There are a total of 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Derby as of Sunday, according to Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 dashboard. That’s an increase of 30 cases, or 53%, from the previous week. The total number of tests administered in Derby is 1,942, which equals a testing rate of 685 per 10,000 residents. That data is based on Derby’s 67037 ZIP code, which has a total population of 28,364.
Numbers for nearby areas
Haysville has 95 cases, which is an increase of five cases – 5.6% – from the previous week.
Mulvane has 23 cases, which is an increase of 12 cases – 109% – from the previous week.
Wichita’s 67210 ZIP code, which surrounds the McConnell Air Force Base area, has 63 cases. That’s an increase of 13 cases – 26% – from the previous week.
Rose Hill has only administered seven tests and has five or fewer cases. The case change for Rose Hill is unknown.