Ava Riojas, daughter of Albert and Jamie Riojas, recently earned the title of the 2022 National American Miss Kansas (Pre-Teen) at the state pageant held July 8 and 9. As part of her winnings, Riojas qualified to attend the National Pageant to be held in Orlando, Fla., during the week of Thanksgiving.
Riojas attends Derby Middle School and will be entering seventh grade in 2022-2023. She is involved in National Honor Society, STUCO, KAY Club, dance, cheer and volleyball.
Each year, the National American Miss Pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. This year, each national qualifier will also have the chance to win a 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible. For more information on the pageants, visit www.namiss.com.