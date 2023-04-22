Derby Public Schools USD 260, with almost 13% military-connected student enrollment, was recently awarded the Kansas Purple Star designation for its commitment to students and families of active duty, National Guard and reserve military members.
April is designated the Month of the Military Child, and the official recognition of the Purple Star District was made at the Kansas State Department of Education’s (KSDE) April 11 meeting in Topeka. The Kansas Purple Star School Recognition Program is a partnership between KSDE, which adopted the program this school year, and Kansas Military Children Education Council (KMCEC).
“We are thankful to have been recognized with this distinction, and grateful for the opportunity to be a good partner to McConnell Air Force Base,” Superintendent of Schools Heather Bohaty said, noting that Derby is “a proud military community.”
The Purple Star designation, maintained for three years, requires applicants meet certain criteria for supporting military-connected students and families. All 12 schools comprising the Derby school district participate in and provide military student support activities, including peer support programs for new students, fundraisers for military families, Veterans Day programs, and military family appreciation meals.
The Purple Star designation signals which schools are most committed and best equipped to meet the unique needs of children who are military connected. Derby was one of only four districts in Kansas to receive the distinction.
Support from the Derby school district has been a significant benefit for the Heron family – Major Rey Heron Sr., McConnell AFB Commander of Comptroller Squadron, his wife Jacy, and children Celio (first grade), Rey Jr. (third grade), Miah (fourth grade), Mikaela (sixth grade), and Mariah (eighth grade) – who moved to Derby last June. McConnell is Heron’s seventh duty base in 15 years, the others in Texas, Guam, Ohio, California, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
Rey Jr. and Miah were two of the four students who represented Derby at the April 11 event in Topeka and spoke about their experiences as military children.
“It was kind of shocking that we got selected,” Rey Jr. said. “I’m a third-grade ambassador at Tanglewood, and I talked about how to help new students with military parents or guardians.”
Miah and Celio are also students at Tanglewood, and Mikaela and Mariah attend Derby Middle School.
Miah said the military counselor at Tanglewood has a “lunch bunch” every Friday for the military students in her grade where “we have activities or talk about how our day has gone. She also tries to have a one-on-one talk with us every Friday and Monday.”
Celio has five military kids in his class and has lunch with them every Friday.
“We do projects at lunch…we made a purple star,” he said proudly.
Mikaela says moving often sometimes makes it difficult to make friends, so the Purple Star resources can be helpful.
“This year we went to a military [event] where in the morning we had breakfast with other military people and counselors,” she said.
Mariah says it was nice to learn some of her friends were also military students when she saw them at one of the school’s meetings.
“I didn’t know they were military brats in the beginning, so it just brought us closer and connected us,” she said.
For their parents, what the Purple Star designation means is an essential component of military family life.
“As a mom, [I’m always] doing research on schools and neighborhoods and trying to find a school that fits our family’s needs, hoping it will be military-friendly, so they can know the challenges the kids have,” Jacy said. “So far, I have nothing but good things to say about Derby – it’s nice to have teachers that understand and a district that supports military families.”
“It’s just one less concern when you get to a new base and are trying to figure out your job, figure out the mission of the base and try to perform well – one less concern knowing the family is taken care of,” Rey Sr. added.