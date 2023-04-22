Military Family Month

Miah (right) and Rey Heron Jr. were among the ambassadors who recently travelled to Topeka to speak about the support provided to military-connected students within USD 260. It was part of a presentation at the April 11 meeting of the KSDE in which Derby Public Schools was recognized as a Purple Star District.

 COURTESY

Derby Public Schools USD 260, with almost 13% military-connected student enrollment, was recently awarded the Kansas Purple Star designation for its commitment to students and families of active duty, National Guard and reserve military members.

April is designated the Month of the Military Child, and the official recognition of the Purple Star District was made at the Kansas State Department of Education’s (KSDE) April 11 meeting in Topeka. The Kansas Purple Star School Recognition Program is a partnership between KSDE, which adopted the program this school year, and Kansas Military Children Education Council (KMCEC). 

0
0
0
0
0