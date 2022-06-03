The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the latest round of winners, earning National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, with Derby’s Pierre Mason among the recipients. He received the National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship, where he plans to attend and major in mechanical engineering.
As one of 2,600 college-sponsored scholarship winners, Mason will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the financing institution. It is part of $28 million in scholarships that will be given out by the NMSC this year.