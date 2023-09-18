Mary Maxine Handley

L to R: Jenni Johnson, Reid O'Halloran, Randy Johnson, Kris Johnson, Mary Maxine Hanley, Charlotte Brown, Emaleigh Brown, Mayor Randy White, Jack O'Halloran, Libby O'Halloran. Other family not present:  Josh and Grace Brown, Abbie and Ian Tillinghast and children Amelia, Eloise and Everett.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

After living through the Dust Bowl, Great Depression, World War II, and two bouts of COVID-19, turning 100 on Sept. 19 is a piece of cake for Mary Hanley.

“We’ve got some ‘long livers’ in our family,” the congenial Hanley laughed. “I had an aunt that lived to be 100, a cousin that was 101 and another that was 100, and I still have a cousin who’s 95. Some of my mom’s sisters lived well into their nineties – that’s where I get my longevity.”

