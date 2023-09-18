After living through the Dust Bowl, Great Depression, World War II, and two bouts of COVID-19, turning 100 on Sept. 19 is a piece of cake for Mary Hanley.
“We’ve got some ‘long livers’ in our family,” the congenial Hanley laughed. “I had an aunt that lived to be 100, a cousin that was 101 and another that was 100, and I still have a cousin who’s 95. Some of my mom’s sisters lived well into their nineties – that’s where I get my longevity.”
Born and raised in Topeka, Hanley and her husband Dennis moved to Derby about 25 years ago to be closer to their daughter’s family.
“We had only been in Derby about a year when my husband died,” Hanley said.
Kris Johnson, Hanley’s daughter, said when her mother decided to stay in Derby, they found a home with space for their four daughters who were still in school and a ‘mother-in-law’ detached cottage in the back for Hanley to have her own apartment.
“We call it the ‘shack in the back’,” Johnson laughed.
Hanley, whose physical condition and mental acuity are on a par with someone more than half her age, has never had a broken bone, doesn’t require any medications, “goes up and down the steps” in her apartment every day, does word puzzles, gets pedicures, has her hair done weekly, and only gave up driving five years ago.
“Her memory is incredible – she journals every day,” Johnson said. “It really comes in handy. If we have, say, a warranty on a fridge and want to know when we got it, Mom knows; we’ll check the journal,” she said.
Hanley doesn’t need her journal to share the memories of life in the early to mid-1900s.
“My Mom made all my clothes until I was in high school. I think my first ‘store-bought’ dress was $2 from [J.C.] Penney. A pair of shoes was $1.50,” she recalled.
During the dust storms in the 1930s, Hanley said the school classroom would “be so dark you could hardly see across the room.”
At home, where “we didn’t even have a fan because we were poor,” her mother would put wet towels in the open windows “so if there was a breeze it would cool a bit and catch all the dust.”
When Hanley graduated high school in 1941 her first job was at a grocery store for 25 cents an hour, followed by a stint at the Hercules Powder Company [and Ordnance Works] in Lawrence, and then as a secretary for the VA hospital in Topeka, which was under the Defense Department during the war.
“When I was 18 and working, I was expected to pay rent when I lived at home, which I was happy to do.
“My mom did all my laundry and ironing and meals. I had my own room, walked a block-and-a half every day to the bus, changed buses and got to work. That was my life and I loved it. I was really happy.”
Hanley recalled that things got “a little better” after the war, coming out of the Depression.
“There were more jobs, people could find work,” she said.
The VA took over the hospital and she stayed on, retiring after 41 years.
“With all the folks coming back after the war, they couldn’t recruit enough people to help out organizing all the veterans, insurance and beneficiaries, so I was sent to Washington, D.C. to work for a while,” she said. “Washington was such an historic place – it was fun being there.”
After returning to Topeka, she met her husband while he was a surgical patient at the VA hospital. They married in 1948.
Hanley has never been hospitalized “except when I had my two children,” an experience she says has certainly improved over the years.
“I was in the hospital for 14 days with my first child, and I wasn’t allowed to get up,” she said. “When I got home after 14 days in bed, I was so weak I could hardly walk.”
When her daughter was born seven years later, she was in the hospital five days and “up and walking around – I felt much better.”
“The births were very easy, but afterward…,” she laughed.
Even two bouts with COVID-19 – in 2019 and 2021 – couldn’t keep Hanley down.
At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting Mayor Randy White presented her with a proclamation making Sept. 19, 2023, ‘Mary Maxine Hanley Day’, and the council sang Happy Birthday.
Over the weekend she celebrated with a large group of family and friends -- including her doctor who is ‘tickled pink” -- at Warren Riverview Park.
“It’s been a good life, very rewarding,” Hanley said.
“My one regret is that I didn’t get a cell phone back when they first came out, because it would have been fun.”