Braeden Cooper of Derby was one of more than 600 students who recently received their diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2023 during May commencement ceremonies.
Cooper received his doctorate in physical therapy from Harding.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.