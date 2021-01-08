Caitlin Chisham, a senior at Derby High School, has been named a 2021 National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) Finalist in Classical Voice, the organization’s highest honor. Chisham has been recognized for her caliber of artistic achievement and joins 659 of the nation’s most accomplished artists in the visual, literary, and performing arts. She is one of 20 honorees in the Voice category. Chisham was selected by an esteemed discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.
Chisham will receive a cash prize up to $10,000 and the opportunity to learn from leading artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas. Chisham is now also eligible for exclusive creative and professional development support including a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; virtual and in-person presentation opportunities in collaboration with major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free, private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.
As a Finalist, Chisham will participate in National YoungArts Week+ in January 2021 featuring virtual classes, workshops and mentorship from leading artists in their fields as well as virtual performances and an exhibition for the public. On Jan. 25, audiences can tune in to see Chisham’s performance during the YoungArts Foundation’s virtual concert at 7 p.m. at youngarts.org.
Chisham is also eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given high school seniors bestowed by the President of the United States. As the sole nominating agency, every year YoungArts nominates 60 artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission then selects the 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.
As a YoungArts award winner, Chisham joins a distinguished group of accomplished artists including Viola Davis, Josh Groban, Andrew Rannells and more. A complete list of the 2021 winners, all 15-18 years old or in grades 10–12, is available online at youngarts.org/winners.