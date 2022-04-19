Credit Union of America recently announced the gifting of 11 student scholarships totaling $22,000. Derby’s Chloe Brown was among those selected for a $2,000 individual John Michener Student Scholarship to be presented at a reception on May 10.
Stipulations of the scholarship required applicants to be 24 years old or younger, a high school senior or undergraduate college student; have a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA; be a current CUA member in good standing; and write a 500-word essay on financial literacy and one of the seven credit union cooperative principles.
A DHS grad, Brown is one of nine selected recipients that attends or will be attending a Kansas university. She is currently enrolled at Wichita State University and majoring in graphic design.