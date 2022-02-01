Like many organizations, the Wichita office of the International Rescue Committee is facing some challenges at the moment – not the least of which is the increasing number of individuals it is assisting in 2022.
In a typical year, the Wichita IRC office will help place about 150 refugees. In 2022, the local office is scheduled to help place 1,000 – putting the organization in a tough position.
“This office is overwhelmed; they’re understaffed, like everybody else. So it’s just difficult and they need help,” said former Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton.
Enter Rotary International – with Sexton being a member of the local Derby club – which was called upon to provide assistance given Wichita IRC’s current situation.
Sexton was contacted by the Rotary International district leader back in December and asked to help coordinate efforts between the nine Wichita area Rotary Clubs (five in Wichita plus Derby, Andover, El Dorado and Newton) providing assistance to the IRC and the refugees the organization helps.
Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, the IRC has seen a related influx of refugees from that area. While the organization is able to manage the temporary housing and job placement needs of those refugees, the greater numbers creates a need for more home essentials – a need the local Rotary Clubs are hoping to help meet.
“When we looked at all the many needs and we looked at the timing of when we could work on this, which was mostly January through March for Rotarians, we said let’s focus on the material needs because we felt like that was something that takes a lot of logistics and one of the things that the IRC office is really overwhelmed with,” Sexton said.
More specifically, Sexton is helping coordinate efforts between Wichita area Rotary Clubs to put together kits of dinnerware, kitchen, cookware and bathroom items to help the refugees being relocated.
Each Rotary Club can choose its specific focus – with the Derby Rotary Club donating $1,000 cash and also buying mattresses from Derby Mattress to supplement the kits – but the coordination of efforts is seen as the biggest benefit.
“We’re trying to work together so that we can have a larger impact with projects,” said Derby Rotary Club President Marsha Allen. “We’re just trying to do all that we can.”
Rotarians looking to downsize are also encouraged to give smaller furniture items to the cause. While the IRC is able to purchase some items, the idea is that gently used items can be a big benefit to refugee families in the transitional phase.
Sexton noted that the local clubs recently helped collect items for the project from a West Wichita Rotary Club member in such a situation – with some Derby Rotarians assisting. Additionally, Sexton reported BRG Precision Products has offered storage space in one of its warehouses in preparation for kit-making and transportation to the Wichita IRC office.
Kitchen/cooking items were picked as the initial focus as Sexton said those are some of the hardest items for the IRC to collect – while leadership expects those are items many Rotarians have fairly easy access to. The project is also one Rotary gravitated to as it falls in line with the organization’s larger mission.
“Every Rotary Club is a local club that tries to do improvements and helpful projects for their own local community, but we’re also part of Rotary International and a key part of all of our local clubs’ missions is international. It’s helping people halfway across the world,” Sexton said. “We want to help these families get settled and try to move on from all the trauma they have been through. What we’re looking to do is really welcome them to Kansas and let them know that we value them.”
Local Rotary Club members will assemble and deliver the kits for refugees on Feb. 21 – and later in March and April as needed. Any other individuals looking to contribute to the project can contact Sexton at sextonkbs@gmail.com.