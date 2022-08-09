The Derby Rotary Club presented a check in support of the USD 260 Feed a Hungry Child program at its most recent meeting, with $8,000 total being given to Derby Public Schools. The funds were raised over the course of three years at Rotary events including the Rotary Club car show, citywide garage sales and through guest speaker donations. Over the course of the pandemic, the funds have not been needed with the USDA providing free meals, but the donation was made ahead of the 2022-2023 school year as that program is set to end and the application process for free and reduced meals will be reinstated.
Derby Rotary Club donates to Feed a Hungry Child program
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
