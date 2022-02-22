While several businesses and schools in the area were off on President’s Day, members of the Derby Rotary Club were hard at work on the culmination of a project supporting the Wichita office of the International Rescue Committee.
Seeing an influx of refugees from Afghanistan and other countries relocating to the United States in 2022, Wichita’s IRC office reached out to Rotary Club International for some help. While IRC has been able to manage the housing and job placement that comes with those relocations, the area Rotary Clubs were contacted to help with furnishing the refugees’ temporary homes.
Area Rotary Clubs were asked to make kits of household items – dinnerware, cookware, kitchen utensils, toiletries, etc. – to donate to the IRC. Gathering donations over the past two months, representatives from clubs in Derby, Wichita and Andover came together at a BRG warehouse to pack up the kits for delivery to the Wichita office on Feb. 21.
Derby Rotarian (and former city manager) Kathy Sexton helped organize the project for the local Rotary district, noting the target was to create 100 kits. With all the items collected, the area Rotary Clubs were able to push that to more than 150 kits with a number of essential home products that will help refugees coming to Kansas for a fresh start.
“A lot of families are going to get just a little extra help,” Sexton said. “They’re coming here with nothing, the clothes on their backs, and if we can provide dinnerware, if we can provide a lamp for their new house, if we can provide rugs, all these things are just giving them a welcome to Kansas and a helping hand.”
“I think it’ll be huge because it’ll help them get a start,” said Derby Rotary Club President Marsha Allen, “because we’re not doing just the kits. We’ve had furniture and televisions and Rokus, a bunch of stuff [collected].”
The area Rotary Clubs stepped up to the task at hand and Sexton noted the donations collected were more than expected – to the point where the IRC will have its own task figuring out where to store the kits, though the organization is grateful for the support.
Given the positive response, Sexton said the district does not see a need for any continued donation efforts at this time. She said there will be a smaller kit packing at a regional conference on March 31 for new Rotary Club presidents and the Derby club may use some additional funds for donation of bigger items (dressers, rugs, etc.). The area clubs will wait and see if additional kits are needed later in the year.
Knowing how welcoming the Wichita area has been to refugees, Allen said the kit packing felt like a good project for the Derby Rotary Club to get involved in – with the area clubs pooling their resources and taking the “service above self” motto to heart.
“We don’t come together very often; we all do our own projects,” Sexton said. “So, to come together with this big of a need where everybody brings something to the table, it’s just shown what the power of Rotary can be; the power of people working together to help other people. It’s been very uplifting and I think we’re proud of what we’re doing.”
Anyone looking to take on continued support efforts can contact the Wichita IRC office at 316-351-5495.