The Rotary Club’s Hot Wheels for Hot Meals Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 in the Derby North Middle School parking lot.
All proceeds from the event will go to the “Feed a Hungry Child” program for Derby Public Schools.
Day-of registration for interested participants is $25. For information on registering, contact Amy Cline at 651-7936 or cline1806@icloud.com.
Awards will be given to the top 10 cars in the show while a mayor’s choice award will also be granted.
In case of inclement weather, the car show will be rescheduled for April 17.