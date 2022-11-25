Both Derby High School and the Derby middle schools remain geared up for robotics competition, with teams from all three schools claiming top awards at competitions held toward the end of November.
At the Gordon Parks Academy Trailblazer Bot Battle Nov. 19, the DHS team of Maranda King, Ebin Bonghi, Rito Medellin and Josh Jenks was crowned tournament champions out of 28 teams from across the state. The team also received the design award at the event, which is given based on the team’s engineering notebook, interview skills and overall robot design.