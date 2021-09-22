The Derby City Council took action to revise the recently approved 2022 budget at its Sept. 14 meeting after it was made aware of some changes to assessed valuation.
Director of Finance Jean Epperson reported the Sedgwick County Appraiser informed the city of two major changes on Sept. 3 – a recently granted reduction in valuation for Rock Regional Hospital and the elimination of Stone Creek Elementary (a tax-exempt entity) from the assessed valuation estimate.
The changes reduce Derby’s assessed valuation from $268,500,000 to $262,650,000.
In order to maintain the mill levy at 47.7 mills as approved, Epperson stated the council would need to approve a reduction in taxes levied by $279,198.
The revision to the 2022 budget included no change to total expenditures and was approved by the council on a 6-2 vote (with members Rocky Cornejo and Tom Keil opposed).