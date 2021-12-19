Although Sandy Waldschmidt has retired from the business world, she is still working full time taking care of the business of taking care of others.
Between her activities with the Derby Twins, homeless and children’s initiatives, and Derby Republican Women, Waldschmidt estimates she spends “at least 50 hours a week doing volunteer work.”
“The Derby Twins is my longest passion, I’ve been with them since the beginning,” the personable Waldschmidt said.
Although she wasn’t “really a baseball fan,” she got free tickets to the NBC Tournament while working at Safelite Auto Glass, a tournament sponsor, and “just fell in love with that kind of baseball.”
“I used to be involved with Derby Optimists and I had a kids Junior Optimist group who would volunteer at the games and work the concession stand,” Waldschmidt said. “When my husband passed away [in 2011] I started hosting players and then doing everything I do now.”
Everything runs the gamut from fundraising and promotions to coordinating host families for the players – “everything that is not directly baseball related.”
“It’s pretty much a 12-month-a-year job – I do something all the time,” she said. “I write all the scripts for the PA announcer, put things on Facebook, recruit other volunteers, and right now am working on promotion shirts and jersey designs for next year.”
Waldschmidt “lives and breathes Derby Twins all summer,” but throughout the rest of the year she is also actively working with Footprint ICT and Step Up, nonprofit groups that provide outreach to the area’s homeless and underserved.
Footprints ICT – started about three years ago by one of Waldschmidt’s friends – provides new socks for school children and the homeless.
“Title One schools – including Swaney, Cooper and Oaklawn in Derby – have sock drawers, so if a child comes to school with no socks they get a new pair,” Waldschmidt explained. “There are events for the homeless where we give them a new pair of socks, which is one of the most requested items. We want to put them directly in the hands of those who need them.”
Donations come from “everywhere,” including The Union Rescue Mission, which gives Footprints ICT surplus donations they receive from Bomba Socks.
Waldschmidt and two other volunteers from Footprints ICT started Step Up last spring to reach poor and homeless populations in south Wichita.
The volunteers collect donated items and once a month have what Waldschmidt calls a “free garage sale.”
“We set up tables at Pawnee and Broadway and let anyone in need come and take whatever they can use,” she said. “We have everything from underwear to coats and blankets, baby stuff, mom stuff, anything anybody donates. Whatever isn’t taken we donate to other charities.”
Walschmidt’s family moved to Derby after their house was totaled in the 1999 Haysville tornado. In the storm’s aftermath, before help could arrive, her husband and kids went through the neighborhood to rescue people and turn off gas lines.
Despite her full volunteer calendar, Waldschmidt admits she has a hard time saying no to opportunities to help others “if I can make a difference in a life.”