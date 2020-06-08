Around 150 people came out to the intersection of Madison and Rock last Wednesday afternoon to protest racial injustice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
The demonstration, which started at 3:30 p.m., continued into the evening as protesters headed down Madison Street toward K-15, shouting “No justice, no peace, no racist police,” “Hey hey, ho ho/racism has got to go!” and other phrases.
Things stayed peaceful throughout the protest, with the handful of counter protesters – including a small group flying a Confederate flag from the back of their truck – in attendance keeping to the back of the crowd.
Many protesters carried signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Other signs had phrases including "White Silence = White Violence," "I can't breathe," "Stop killing our children" written on them.
The crowd was largely made up of young adults, but there were people of all ages in attendance.
Chris Foster, an 8th grade teacher at Derby North Middle School, said she came to the demonstration to support her students and to stand for something important. She was impressed by how many others did the same.
“I’m very happy to see this many people,” Foster said. “I honestly wasn’t sure how many would be here. [And] I hope that Derby is able to take this and make some changes for the better.”
Brooke Humphrey, a 2019 Derby High School graduate, said there was nothing more important happening Wednesday than the protest.
“What else could you have done that’s more important than this?” Humphrey asked. “Are you just going to sit there and let it happen? No, you have to stand up. If not, you’re part of the problem.”
One Derby City Council member, John McIntosh, was also in attendance. At 63 years old, Mcintosh said he could “remember the old days,” and said things haven’t got any better since then.
“I think you see a lot more [racial injustice] because you have a lot more video out there,” Mcintosh said. “It’s a problem, and it continues. Hopefully the more conversations we have, the more of a chance there is for change.”
The counter protesters, who didn’t venture away from their truck, said they were there to say that “all lives matter.”
“The only time there's ever a protest is when someone black gets killed, but what about the white people?” Kaden Markee, a local landscaper, said. “White people get killed all the time, but a black person gets killed, and it’s suddenly an uproar and a riot.”
There was a large police presence around the protest, which started outside Casey's General Store – which closed for the day before the protest began – and then spread to all four corners of Madison and Rock before the marching began.
Organizers of the demonstration had informed the Derby Police Department about the protest in advance. Officers stood behind the crowd, and more were parked on nearly every street corner between Madison and K-15. In addition to the Derby police, around 10 Sedgwick County sheriffs were parked down the street at city hall.
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said the organizers “worked with us in the planning stages” for the protest.
“As you can tell, they’re extremely peaceful, which I think makes their message all the more relevant,” Lee said. “I share their disbelief in what happened in Minneapolis, and their outrage. I understand. I get it.”
Derby's protest began just hours after the announcement that the charges against Derek Chauvin – the officer who killed George Floyd – were being raised to second degree murder, and that there would be charges against the other three officers on the scene.
Though the protest focused on the killing of George Floyd and racial injustice as a whole, some attendees talked about some issues they see within Derby.
“The Derby Police Department needs to get at least a few faces of color in there,” said Davonte Baskin, a QuikTrip worker and 2010 DHS grad. “That would bring some change.”
Baskin, who is black, said he was surprised the protest even happened – “I never thought I’d see this in Derby.”
Baskin, who will graduate from Wichita State in December with a criminal justice degree, said he hopes the protest leads to real change in Derby and is not just an empty demonstration.
“I have a mixed child,” Baskin said. “I want this area and place, if [my daughter] grows up here, to be safe for her. I want to see the change. And it means a lot to me that Derby has come this far."