Three Derby residents made the spring 2019 honor roll at Pittsburg State University.
Jennifer Garcia, a senior nursing major, and Hunter Robinson, a senior construction management major, qualified for the Dean’s Scholastic Honors.
To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 credit hours that semester and receive a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6. They must have no grade lower than a “B” and no grade of “I” (incomplete) in any course during the semester.
Taylor Gideon, a sophomore nursing major, qualified for the All-A Scholastic Honors.
To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 credit hours that semester and receive a grade of “A” in all credit course work for the semester.