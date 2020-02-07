Two Derby residents made the fall 2019 honor roll at Pittsburg State University.
Bryce Atkinson, a freshman construction major, qualified for the All A Scholastic Honors.
To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I (incomplete) in any course during the semester.
Niamh Dixon, a sophomore biology major, qualified for the Dean's Scholastic Honors.
To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.