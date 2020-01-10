Thirteen Derby residents were recognized on Newman University’s latest Dean’s List.
A total of 468 students met the qualifications to be recognized for the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List.
To qualify, students had to complete at least 12 credit hours and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher.
Derby residents that made the list are: Caroline Brown, Kenneth Cain, Desiree Cortes, Emily Flores, Kaitlin Hartman, Adam Hubert, Allison Klausmeyer, Dustin Lampe, Ashley Lindstrom, Hailey Miller, Justin Pechanec, Lea Reedy, and Kaitlyn Stallard.