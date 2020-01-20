Four Derby residents were among 1,596 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester at Fort Hays State University.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester.
Below is a list of Derby residents who made the list:
Patrick Dennis Cook, a senior majoring in physics; Grant B. Laramore, a senior majoring in marketing; Allison M. Meyerhoff, majoring in elementary education; and Silas Yager, a senior majoring in biology (natural resources).