Twelve Derby residents were among nearly 800 undergraduates named to Emporia State University’s honor roll and dean's lists for the fall 2019 semester.
To qualify for the Semester Honor Roll, students must earn a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
The students who qualified are:
- Mitchell Arias Elmore, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Kristen Bohm, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
- Lotte Danis, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Kristin Ely, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Hannah Eyhorn, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Jarrod Fisher, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.
- Shea Gee, university honor roll.
- Kaytlin Hilton Krchnavy, university honor roll.
- Angel Holt, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Erin Kooser, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Jamie Rhue, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
- Baylee Schif, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.
Emporia State University is located in Emporia, Kan. and was founded in 1863.