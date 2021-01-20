Four Derby residents were among students to earn a degree from Newman University at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
Keith Kasych and Chad Ross both earned master’s degrees in business administration. Adam Hubert graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, earning an academic commendation. Alec Lawlis earned an associate’s degree in respiratory care.
Fall 2020 graduates are invited to walk in cap and gown during the May 2021 commencement ceremony if they choose.
Newman is a private Catholic university in Wichita.