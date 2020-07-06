butler nursing graduation.jpg

On December 12, 2019, Butler nursing graduates shake hands with faculty and staff during a nurses pinning ceremony. Nursing students in May 2020 celebrated their pinning in a remote setting due to COVID-19.

 COURTESY

On May 28, 53 Butler Community College nursing students attended a virtual ceremony marking them with the distinction of 2020 nursing graduates. Among those students were five Derby residents: Nichole Brown, Emily Proctor, Edward Sheldon, Peyton Tilma, and Kimberly Ward.

Peyton Tilma was one of six students to graduate with a joint degree from Butler and the University of Kansas. She was also one of seven students to be commended by Butler faculty for participating in a mentoring program.

Emily Proctor was recognized as the Butler Students Nursing Association Treasurer and as an Early College Academy Graduate.

