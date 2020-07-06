On May 28, 53 Butler Community College nursing students attended a virtual ceremony marking them with the distinction of 2020 nursing graduates. Among those students were five Derby residents: Nichole Brown, Emily Proctor, Edward Sheldon, Peyton Tilma, and Kimberly Ward.
Peyton Tilma was one of six students to graduate with a joint degree from Butler and the University of Kansas. She was also one of seven students to be commended by Butler faculty for participating in a mentoring program.
Emily Proctor was recognized as the Butler Students Nursing Association Treasurer and as an Early College Academy Graduate.