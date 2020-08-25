Sedgwick County’s Mobile Outreach Response coronavirus testing team recently came to Derby and offered free testing to residents. The team tested 97 individuals during the three hours they were at the Madison Avenue Central Park Pavilion. It was the first time the county’s mobile testing team has been in Derby. Pictured here is Samantha Gutierrez, a county medical specialist who has been tested multiple times.
Derby residents get tested for coronavirus
BY INFORMER STAFF
