A group of Derby residents were among more than 350 students who completed their degrees at Wichita State University in the summer 2019 semester, which ended in September.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with a 3.55 GPA received the magna cum laude award; and those with a 3.25 GPA received the cum laude award.
Four Derby residents completed bachelor’s degrees in business administration: Nelson Kerandi, Ethan Mattocks, Kaitlyn Tucker and Reagan Newhouse. Newhouse also received cum laude honors. David Wilcox earned his master’s degree in business administration.
Garrett Fooshee and Andrew Sengchanh both earned master of physician assistant degrees.
Ryan Becker earned a master’s degree in science, and Chantelle Klaassen earned a master’s degree in education along with a graduate certificate.
Undergraduates included Michelle Vant Leven, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Laurie Harris, bachelor of science; Jennifer Whitener, bachelor of general studies; and Kylie Morgan and Jordan Swindler, bachelors of arts.
WSU enrolls about 15,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.