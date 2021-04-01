Derby resident Clarence Wrightsman, a veteran of World War II, celebrated a century on Earth on March 22 with his immediate family.
Wrightsman is originally from Conway Springs and has spent most of his life in the Wichita area. He’s lived in Derby since the late ’60s.
Wrightsman, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 at 22 years old. He spent 24 years in the armed forces, flying over 30 missions in World War II – including missions on D-Day.
Wrightsman is among select company. The National WWII Museum estimates about 325,574 of the 16 million Americans who served in the second world war are still living as of 2020.
Wrightsman said he never he thought he would live through something like the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t think anything can compare to this last year,” he said. “Nothing I was involved in, anyway.”
Family members traveled into Derby and marked the occasion with yard signs and a small get-together.
His birthday celebration marked the first time most of the people in his immediate family were under the same roof in many years, granddaughter Ginny Bartosik said.
Bartosik, Wrightsman’s daughter Cathy Arnold and son-in-law Gary Arnold came into town from Arizona. His grandson Aaron Wrightsman came in from Lee’s Summit, Mo., and his son, Doug Wrightsman, lives in the same house as him in Derby.
“He’s still going by himself,” Doug said. “I fix his dinners, that’s about all. He takes care of everything else for himself.”
Wrightsman also had a chance to meet his newest great-granddaughter, Edolie, through FaceTime.
As for his secret to living to 100, Wrightsman said “there’s really no secret. Just take every day one at a time; keep out of trouble.”
“My secret, I think, is [to] depend on family to take care of me,” he said. “One hundred years old is just a figure.”